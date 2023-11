List of Christmas parades happening across the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Counties across the Tennessee Valley are ready to kickoff the holiday season with town Christmas Parades.

The following list is of Christmas parades across Alabama:

Colbert County

Tuscumbia - Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.

Muscle Shoals - Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.

Leighton - Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Sheffield - Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

Cherokee - Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Cullman County

Cullman - Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

Hanceville - Saturday, Dec. 2 at 12 p.m.

Good Hope - Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

DeKalb County

Rainsville - Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.

Henagar - Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

Valley Head - Sunday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

Fort Payne - Friday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

Collinsville - Saturday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.

Franklin County

Red Bay - Monday. Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Vina - Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

Russellville - Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

Phil Campbell - Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.

Jackson County

Woodville - Saturday Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.

Paint Rock - Saturday, Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m.

Scottsboro - Monday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Dutton - Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m.

Hollywood - Saturday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m.

Section - Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.

Lauderdale County

Elgin - Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Waterloo - Sunday, Dec. 3 at 5:15 p.m.

Rogersville - Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Florence - Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

Greenhill - Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.

St. Florian - Saturday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.

Lexington - Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

Lawrence County

Courtland - Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.

Moulton - Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Town Creek - Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

Hatton - Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

NHC Moulton Nursing Home - Saturday, Dec. 9 at 12:30 p.m.

Limestone County

Athens - Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

Elkmont - Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m.

Ardmore - Monday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Madison County

Huntsville - Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

Madison - Saturday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.

Hazel Green - Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

New Market - Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

Marshall County

Arab - Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

Guntersville - Saturday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m.

Morgan County

Hartselle - Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

Decatur - Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Trinity - Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

This list will be constantly updated.

