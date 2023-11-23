Deals
Infant mortality numbers drop in Alabama

(veesvision via Canva)
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest data shows that while infant mortality is up nationwide, it’s decreased in Alabama.

One neonatologist with UAB says while the news sounds promising, Alabama still has more to do when it comes to driving the numbers down even further.

Nationally, infant mortality is up by 3% according to the CDC.

Two main causes that were highlighted in the latest report were maternal morbidity or complications, and bacterial meningitis.

The numbers rose for Native American and white women nationally.

In Alabama, the latest numbers show 6.7 deaths per 1,000 live births, a decrease from the 7.6 rate in 2021.

While it’s a small victory for the state, Dr. Brian Sims, a professor of pediatrics at UAB, says access to care has a direct impact on outcomes for babies.

“Access in general, babies that are born in facilities that take care of premature babies for instance, especially pre term babies, those babies being born at a bigger hospital have a better outcome,” Dr. Sims said.

Dr. Sims says access to care and education for all infants aids in cutting down infant mortality numbers.

