Huntsville mother says daughter’s killer has yet to be brought to justice

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sheila Smith says the man responsible for the death of her daughter has yet to be held accountable.

Smith’s daughter, Hannah Parton, was killed in 2021 by a wrong-way driver on I-565 along with 47-year-old Arlene Velasquez.

Nearly a year later, Jason Stephens was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless murder and two counts if assault.

Now, Sheila Smith says her daughter still has not received justice as other trials have seemed to take priority.

Court documents reveal Stephens had one hearing for November of 2022, but that hearing was pushed back due to attorney Bruce Gardner being tied up in the LaJeromeny Brown trial.

Smith says Stephens has since been released from the Madison County Jail on bond and placed under house arrest. She says it is difficult to watch him live his life while she picks up the pieces of her own.

“Being given the opportunity to drive a vehicle, go different places, and see family and friends, and live your life... Hannah was not given another second of a chance,” Smith says.

Smith says she has since reached out to the District Attorney’s office about Stephen’s case, but they allegedly keep giving her later dates for hearings and motions.

“It’s a little bit of false hope. There’s a lot been going on and with other trials... I understand that. It’s a long time when you’re taking it day by day and trying to live and um... it’s very difficult,” she says.

Smith says while she may be spending the Thanksgiving Holiday visiting her daughter’s grave, she wants everyone to think twice before drinking and driving.

“Think about the fact that you could kill a person, or a couple or a family. It’s gonna change your life forever. I don’t think people think long and hard. I say “have a plan” because it’s just not worth it,”

