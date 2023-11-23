HEMSI: Small aircraft crashes at Huntsville Executive Airport
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Don Webster with HEMSI has confirmed that a small aircraft crashed at the Huntsville Executive Airport on Wednesday afternoon.
Webster says HEMSI is transporting a man and a woman who both have non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.
At this time it unknown as to what caused the crash.
