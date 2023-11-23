Dense morning fog, mild mid-50s Thanksgiving afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning and Happy Thanksgiving! We have areas of very dense fog to deal with and some pockets of freezing fog expected in parts of Middle Tennessee.

Visibility will likely fall to one-quarter mile or less in many locations, some frost and isolated slick spots can be expected where freezing fog has developed. The dense fog will start mixing out by mid-morning with mainly sunny skies in the forecast through lunchtime. High temperatures today will warm into the middle 50s with a very light breeze from the north.

Cloud cover will quickly move in for the evening hours with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy and more seasonal with highs reaching 60 degrees, it should be a great day for Black Friday shopping with just a stray shower chance during the afternoon. The weekend forecast looks pretty good for now with temps in the lower 60s on Saturday with increasing clouds.

Some light rain showers will be expected on Sunday with cooler temps in the middle 50s. Next week is trending mostly dry but significantly cooler with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s for the early part of the week.

