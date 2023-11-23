Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets

Cullman Christkindlmarkt opening Friday

Christmas in Cullman will now be known as Cullman Christkindlmarkt, which is inspired by...
Christmas in Cullman will now be known as Cullman Christkindlmarkt, which is inspired by traditional German Christmas markets.(Cullman Parks & Rec.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A special Christmas shopping experience opens in Cullman Friday, Nov. 24th.

Christmas in Cullman will now be known as Cullman Christkindlmarkt, which is inspired by traditional German Christmas markets.

It will be open through Dec. 23rd.

The market includes over 40 vendors, an ice skating rink, and carousel.

The official lighting ceremony for the German Christmas Pyramid is Friday at 5:30 p.m. The pyramid is the largest in North America, according to Cullman Parks and Rec.

For more information on the market, you can visit their website by clicking here.

Christmas in Cullman will now be known as Cullman Christkindlmarkt, which is inspired by...
Christmas in Cullman will now be known as Cullman Christkindlmarkt, which is inspired by traditional German Christmas markets.(Cullman Parks & Rec.)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville

Latest News

A special education launch program uses baking to teach its students important lessons they can...
The ‘paw-fect’ creation: Program teaches students life lessons and raise money while doing it
A new and mysterious illness is spreading throughout the dog population.
‘Don’t panic yet’: Precautions dog owners can take against the spreading respiratory illness
An Oneonta police officer was taken to UAB Hospital after he was shot in the leg during a brief...
Oneonta PD issue updated statement on status of officer shot
List of Christmas parades happening across the Tennessee Valley
A group of friends over in the Shoals turned an idea over a cup of coffee into a reality of a...
Shoals Shared Table organizers wants this meal to be the first of many shared with the community