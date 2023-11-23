Cullman Christkindlmarkt opening Friday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A special Christmas shopping experience opens in Cullman Friday, Nov. 24th.

Christmas in Cullman will now be known as Cullman Christkindlmarkt, which is inspired by traditional German Christmas markets.

It will be open through Dec. 23rd.

The market includes over 40 vendors, an ice skating rink, and carousel.

The official lighting ceremony for the German Christmas Pyramid is Friday at 5:30 p.m. The pyramid is the largest in North America, according to Cullman Parks and Rec.

For more information on the market, you can visit their website by clicking here.

