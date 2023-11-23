Crime Stoppers: Four men wanted after beating up a man outside of a restaurant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is looking for a group of men they say attacked someone for defending his friend.

This happened at Sac’s Kitchen back in September.

Investigators say the victim in this case noticed one of his female friends being harassed by a group of guys. He went over and tried to defend her.

Insults were hurled and the situation escalated leading to a four on one fight.

If you recognize them or any one else on this list police want to hear from you.

Elizabeth Ann Houston is wanted for Theft by Deception. Police say someone hired her to install countertops but after she was paid, no work was performed.

Tia Thomas Moore is wanted for Chemical Endangerment of a Child. Investigators believe she allowed her child to ingest Cocaine.

Police are also looking for Jason Caretti, he is wanted on a marijuana possession charge.

Allan Marshall is charged with burglary. Authorities say he broke into a local body shop.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.