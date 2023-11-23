Christmas events happening in the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Many of you may have your mind set on Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving only, but for other’s Christmas is already in full swing.

Either way, enjoy your turkey and dressing while you can because the Rocket City has already pulled out the works to get you and your family in the holiday spirit.

Skating into our first big event this season, we have Skating in the Park in downtown Huntsville. The Huntsville Museum of Art opened the rink just in time for Thanksgiving and they are celebrating their 11th anniversary this year.

The rink is open 7 days a week until Januray 7th, including Thanksgiving and Christmas, but be sure to be on the lookout for specific opening and closing times.

“They vary from week to week depending on what is going on so we highly recommend that you check our social media @skatinginthepark on Facebook and Instagram for updates on the weather and ice conditions,” said Sherry Brukner with the Huntsville Museum of Art.

Admission is $15 for ages 10 and up and $10 for ages 9 and under.

Skating over to our next event, get ready to jam out from the comfort of your car at the Rocket City Christmas Light Show at Toyota Field. At this event, you can drive through 1.5 miles of twinkling lights while listening to holiday music that is sure to get you in the spirit.

To get the full experience of the light show, tune into 95.5 FM to listen to the synchronized soundtrack of the lightshow.

The show runs every night from 5-9 PM until December 31st. Tickets are $30 per car. For more details, click here.

If that’s not eneough lights for you, then the Huntsville Botanical Garden has got you covered this holiday season with their Galaxy of Lights event.

“This is now our 28th season,” said Laura McPhail with the Huntsville Botanical Garden. “There are more than 3 1/2 million lights out here. You can enjoy having the holidays and making new holiday traditions and memories with your family and loved ones.”

You can experience it all driving, walking, and some nights you can even bring your dog!

Ticket prices and event nights vary, so click here for more details.

Whatever holiday event you and your family decide to indulge in, one thing is for certain - Huntsville has plenty of options!

