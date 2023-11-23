Deals
Alabama A&M Marching Band excited to lead the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

WAFF 48's Sean Dowling reporting
By Sean Dowling
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The slogan of Alabama A&M University is, “Start here, go anywhere.”

Members of the Marching Maroon and White Band are making their way to the Big Apple where they will lead the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Band director, Carlton Wright says the big moment isn’t lost on these students.

”50 million eyes are going to be on us, so we want to make sure that we are doing the absolute very best that we can to entertain everybody,” Wright said.

With fun, signature moves from their signature dance breaks, it won’t be hard to do!

The entire performance was created by the students. To say dance captain, Madison Wright is proud of that accomplishment would be an understatement.

“We are bringing our own flair. Not only just the Dancing Divas, but the Marching Maroon and White. We have our own way of doing things, our own style,” Wright said. “We’ll definitely be bringing that flair to New York.”

Band director, Carlton Wright applied to get into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade back in 2021, after seeing the University of Alabama and Hampton University, an HBCU he attended, march across his TV screen.

This year, A&M is the only HBCU performing. Head drum major, Jeremy Bellot says he’s ready to meet the moment and inspire those who will be watching at home.

”It’s really great to have some influence in people you don’t even know,” Bellot said. “Just to showcase to everybody, it doesn’t matter what audience, what age group. We’re just trying to get everybody to show what we can do.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature 26 floats, 40 giant character balloons, 12 bands and 10 performing groups. Catch the parade on WAFF 48 on Thanksgiving morning, this Thursday.

