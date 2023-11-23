76-year-old man killed in two-vehicle wreck in Colbert Co.

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Colbert County late Wednesday night.

Jimmie Smallwood, 76 was fatally injured when the 2005 Ford Freestyle he was driving was hit by a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by 24-year-old Emma Snipes. Smallwood was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at 10:45 p.m. on AL. 20 approximately three miles southeast of Muscle Shoals.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the wreck.

