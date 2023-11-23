Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets

76-year-old man killed in two-vehicle wreck in Colbert Co.

(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Colbert County late Wednesday night.

Jimmie Smallwood, 76 was fatally injured when the 2005 Ford Freestyle he was driving was hit by a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by 24-year-old Emma Snipes. Smallwood was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at 10:45 p.m. on AL. 20 approximately three miles southeast of Muscle Shoals.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the wreck.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville

Latest News

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Christmas events happening in the Rocket City
Christmas events happening in the Rocket City
Christmas events happening in the Rocket City
Crime Stoppers: Four men wanted after beating up a man outside of a restaurant
Crime Stoppers: Four men wanted after beating up a man outside of a restaurant
Crime Stoppers: Four men wanted after beating up a man outside of a restaurant
Crime Stoppers: Four men wanted after beating up a man outside of a restaurant