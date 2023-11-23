19-year-old Decatur man killed in single-vehicle wreck
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 19-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle wreck early Thursday morning in Lawrence County.
William Owens Jr. of Decatur was fatally injured when the 2014 Dodge Challenger he was driving overturned and hit a utility pole. Officials say Owens was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash happened at 2:09 a.m. on Lawrence County 222 three miles east of Trinity.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investing the wreck.
