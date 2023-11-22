Deals
Winter reliability assessment shows power grid could be at risk during severe weather

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The North American Electric Reliability Corporation released its Winter Reliability Assessment. It takes a look at the risk our power grid faces when exposed to extreme conditions.

The report finds North Alabama to be at an elevated risk during extreme weather due to issues with power capacity.

“A severe cold weather event that extends to the South could lead to energy emergencies as operators face sharp increases in generator forced outages and electricity demand,” the report finds.

North Alabama saw this first hand last December, when the TVA had to enforce rolling blackouts to deal with power demands.

TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler said the company had an unprecedented capacity problem. He said it was something they’ve never run into before.

“That resulted in curtailment for the first time in 90 years of TVA’s history,” Fiedler said.

Despite failures in the past, Fiedler said TVA is working to make sure it never happens again.

“We’re investing over $15 billion over the next three years,” he said. “Right now, we’re building 3,800 megawatts of electricity.”

That money is going into more power generation, more capacity, and resources to protect against the cold weather.

“We want to be ready for whatever mother nature has to throw at us,” he said. “We train for different scenarios of what she can possibly throw at us this winter. We think we’re ready.”

