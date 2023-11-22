Deals
Three Lauderdale County Corrections officers facing federal lawsuit

A federal lawsuit claims three Lauderdale County Corrections officers assaulted a 55-year-old man while he was in jail.
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Roderick Van Daniel who is representing Jerry Minor said he was denied a phone call, pepper-sprayed, punched and kicked while being held in the drunk tank.

Van Daniel said Minor knocked on the window of the drunk tank to ask for his phone call. After doing that, Van Daniel said corrections officer Christopher Hart pepper sprayed Minor and denied him the phone call. Van Daniel said two other deputies, Devin Whitehead and Nicholas Roach, took Minor to the shower.

At the shower, Van Daniel says Minor drunkenly threw his underwear at Whitehead, which provoked Whitehead and Roach to beat Minor.

“Three separate occasions in forty-five minutes,” Van Daniel explained. “They brutally attacked Jerry Minor. His constitutional right, his first amendment right, was infringed upon with the telephone call. You have excessive force on multiple occasions. He was kicked in head. He was hit in the head. He left with a black eye.”

Sheriff Joe Hamilton said he cannot comment on the matter, but he confirmed that Whitehead was fired after the incident. Roach and Hart remain with the department. Roach received a suspension and a referral to de-escalation training by Sheriff Hamilton.

“It’s about justice and equality and law enforcement agencies to be held accountable and know in the future we cannot allow this,” Van Daniel said. “We need to make sure the officers are properly trained and make sure the officers are going by the policy and procedures of the establishment that they took an oath to protect.”

Van Daniel said he will continue pressing this matter until his client receives justice for he said happened to him.

