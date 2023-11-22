Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to Tuesday night shooting near Drake Avenue and Cobb Road that left a man dead and another person at large.

Police say the incident happened around 10:47 p.m. where a man was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. HPD said they are conducting a homicide investigation following the shooting. Police said officers located the victim after hearing a loud altercation and gunshots.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Huntsville Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident and Major Crimes Unit Investigators are still looking for a person of interest. There is no person in custody at this time.

This remains a developing story and we will update you with more information when it becomes available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.