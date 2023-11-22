Deals
Thankful for Pets

Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville

The shooting happened near Drake Avenue and Cobb Road that left one person injured and another person at large.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to Tuesday night shooting near Drake Avenue and Cobb Road that left one person injured and another person at large.

Police say the incident happened around 10:47 p.m. and one person was transported to the hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

WAFF 48 Crews at the scene say they saw police performing CPR on the victim.

Huntsville Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident and investigators are looking for a person of interest.

This remains a developing story and we will update you with more information when it becomes available.

