Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to Tuesday night shooting near Drake Avenue and Cobb Road that left one person injured and another person at large.

Police say the incident happened around 10:47 p.m. and one person was transported to the hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

WAFF 48 Crews at the scene say they saw police performing CPR on the victim.

Huntsville Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident and investigators are looking for a person of interest.

This remains a developing story and we will update you with more information when it becomes available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.