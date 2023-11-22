State investigators finish report on 16-year-old who died in a wreck following a police pursuit

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One family wants answers after their teenage son died after a police chase. They say a Decatur Police officer pursued 16-year-old Jaiden DeJarnett across county lines in September.

They want these officers to be held accountable and they want to know what happened that night and why an officer was allowed to cross county lines to pursue this 16-year-old.

Jaiden DeJarnett is remembered as a gentle, kind and overall good kid who cared about school and playing on the Sparkman High School football team.

“Our first grandson just great, gentle, kind individual,” DeJarnett’s grandfather Reginald McKenzie said. “I just had a conversation with him that Saturday. I didn’t know that was the last time I’d be seeing him so I tell grandparents kiss and hug your grandchildren each and every day "

McKenzie says a police officer tried to pull over DeJarnett because his headlights were off, two other officers joined in the chase when DeJarnett didn’t pull over. One of those officers chased DeJarnett all the way to Courtland.

Investigators say DeJarnett lost control over his car, crashed and died.

“We will continue to pursue justice with Jaiden because we realize the more we dig, the more we see, we feel like Decatur does not have any policies or procedures for a chase and it should not happen and it was an illegal chase of my grandson,” McKenzie said.

The incident report acquired by WAFF 48 News shown that there were three police officers involved in the pursuit. A Decatur Police representative says one of those officers was also involved in the shooting death of Steve Perkins.

The representative said the officer attempted to make the initial stop but did not follow him to Courtland. One officer chased DeJarnett to Courtland while the other two stopped their pursuit.

McKenzie says he believes his grandson panicked when he saw those flashing lights.

“He’s always been respectful, always did what I ask him even when I chastised him,” McKenzie said. “He knew that grandpa loved him and was going to look out for him even in his death.”

This is currently a Traffic Homicide Investigation. McKenzie requested to view the dash cam video but was denied due to it still being an active investigation.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Officers recently turned the case over to the Lawrence County District Attorney.

WAFF 48 News reached out to their office Tuesday morning, they have not responded. McKenzie says he is expecting a grand jury case to begin the week of Dec. 3.

Meanwhile, the Decatur Police Department is conducting an internal review and they are waiting on ALEA’s final report.

