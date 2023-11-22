Slow clearing, breezy and chilly Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. We will kick off the day with cloudy skies and even some pockets of drizzle, morning temperatures are much colder in the middle 40s.

Skies will stay mainly cloudy to overcast for the early part of the day before we see some gradual clearing and peeks of sunshine as we go into the afternoon. Today will be a generally raw November day with high temperatures staying in the 40s to lower 50s, winds will also be breezy from the northwest gusting over 15 miles per hour at times.

Clouds will move out overnight resulting in a very chilly start to Thanksgiving Day with morning temperatures in the low to middle 30s. With the clear sky and fairly calm conditions, areas of patchy frost will be expected by daybreak Thursday. Thanksgiving Day will start off with sunshine and temperatures gradually warming into the middle to upper 50s. More clouds will begin to move in by the evening and overnight hours, Friday morning lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with highs in the middle 50s, isolated light showers will be possible during the day. The weekend forecast looks ok with temperatures staying below average in the middle to upper 50s. The long term trend is looking colder with highs only in the 40s and 50s for next week.

