Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets

Shoals law enforcement agencies offering extra patrol requests for the community over the holidays

Several law enforcement agencies in the Shoals are offering a courtesy drive-by from their patrol, if you are worried about your house over the holidays.
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -Several law enforcement agencies in the Shoals are offering a courtesy drive-by from their patrol, if you are worried about your house over the holidays.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is doing patrol requests if you give them a call. Many other agencies are, as well. Such as the Muscle Shoals Police Department, Florence Police Department and the Colbert County Sheriff’s office.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said it is better to be safe than sorry this holiday season.

“There is an uptick in patrol requests due to people traveling for the holidays so we try our best to accommodate that, and we try to make those patrols according to how busy we are on the shift and the call volume and stuff,” Sheriff Hamilton said. “But we do try to an eye on things when people request it from us.”

Sheriff Hamilton said the patrol calls are a courtesy they offer all year long as well.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Stephen Perkins
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy

Latest News

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Three Lauderdale County Corrections officers facing federal lawsuit
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Experts warn of high-tech toys that place children’s safety at risk
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Experts say beware of high-tech toys that invade your privacy
A federal lawsuit claims three Lauderdale County Corrections officers assaulted a 55-year-old...
Three Lauderdale County Corrections officers could be facing a federal lawsuit