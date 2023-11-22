Shoals law enforcement agencies offering extra patrol requests for the community over the holidays

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -Several law enforcement agencies in the Shoals are offering a courtesy drive-by from their patrol, if you are worried about your house over the holidays.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is doing patrol requests if you give them a call. Many other agencies are, as well. Such as the Muscle Shoals Police Department, Florence Police Department and the Colbert County Sheriff’s office.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said it is better to be safe than sorry this holiday season.

“There is an uptick in patrol requests due to people traveling for the holidays so we try our best to accommodate that, and we try to make those patrols according to how busy we are on the shift and the call volume and stuff,” Sheriff Hamilton said. “But we do try to an eye on things when people request it from us.”

Sheriff Hamilton said the patrol calls are a courtesy they offer all year long as well.

