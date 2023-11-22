Morgan Co. D.A.’s office holds press conference on 2020 Capital Murder suspect Carson Peters
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County District Attorney’s Office is holding a press conference at the Morgan County Courthouse on developments in the 2020 Capital Murder case of suspect Carson Peters.
