Morgan Co. D.A.’s office holds press conference on 2020 Capital Murder suspect Carson Peters

Carson Ray Peters is charged with capital murder.
Carson Ray Peters is charged with capital murder.(Souce: Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County District Attorney’s Office is holding a press conference at the Morgan County Courthouse on developments in the 2020 Capital Murder case of suspect Carson Peters.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

