Madison Co. deputies arrest multiple men in connection to stealing trailers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s deputies arrested multiple men on four occasions related to trailer theft over the past several months.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they have seen an increase in utility trailer thefts. Deputies attempted to catch the thieves by posing multiple “bait trailers” throughout the county and then conducting 24-hour surveillance on the trailers.

Deputies said within two weeks, the trailers were stolen four different times. On all four occasions, MCSO detectives were able to catch the suspects and arrest them.

The following people were arrested and charged with Theft of Property 1st Degree:

Dustyn Lee Birdsong, 25

Terry Wayne Baker, 45

Bryan Todd Wells, 36

Joshua Allen Press, 37

MCSO said detectives will continue to arrest the people responsible for trailer theft.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.