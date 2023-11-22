Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets

Lucky gambler hits nearly $350K jackpot while playing slots at Las Vegas airport

A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the...
A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the slots at the airport.(IGTJackpots/Twitter/X)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas visitor received a nice bonus while catching a flight last week.

According to slot machine manufacturer IGT, a player was awarded a $347,993.85 jackpot thanks to playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

KVVU reports the player was passing time at the Harry Reid International Airport when the jackpot was hit on a Wheel of Fortune Double Gold Gold Spin slot machine.

IGT shared the news this week, and airport officials said the lucky traveler hit the jackpot while they were in town last week.

The gambler was not immediately identified.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Stephen Perkins
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy

Latest News

Travelers wait in a security line at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in...
Record Thanksgiving travel rush off to a smooth start despite snowy forecast
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
NY governor says no sign of terrorism in car crash, explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Madison County Sheriff's Office logo
Madison Co. deputies arrest multiple men in connection to stealing trailers
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israeli official says talks continuing, hostage release won’t take place before Friday