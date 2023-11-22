Lions win behind Callins 27

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Senior guard Alexis Callins had the game of her career on Tuesday night inside CB&S Bank Arena, scoring 27 points to lead UNA to a come-from-behind 70-63 win over UT Martin in Florence.

Callins — who happens to be from Martin, Tenn. — had 16 points in the first half to lead UNA (2-3) to a 34-27 advantage. The Skyhawks (0-5) flipped the seven-point deficit into a six-point lead in the third quarter, but the Lions showed their resilience and scored 26 points in the final frame.

Tied at 60-60 with 2:28 to go, Alyssa Clutter had the go-ahead layup to flip the lead in favor of UNA once again. The Lions ended the game on an 11-3 run over the final 2:40.

Callins had nine points in the final surge to finish with 27, passing her previous career-high of 21 set in 2021 against Austin Peay. Fellow senior Emily Jones added 15 points, while sophomore Rhema Pegues had nine points and a team-high six rebounds. Another senior, Sara Wohlgemuth, facilitated things with eight assists and five rebounds and helped ice the game with three free throws in the final moments.

A roster of primarily freshmen and sophomores, UT Martin was led by rookie Norah Clark with 15 points, while two others finished in double figures.

The Lions will have an extended break for the Thanksgiving holiday and will return to action on Sunday, Nov. 26 at UTEP. The opening tip is set for 3 p.m. in El Paso, Texas.

