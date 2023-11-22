Lauderdale Co. inmate pleads guilty to lesser charge in inmate overdose death

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County Jail inmate pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of Manslaughter on Tuesday for a Feb. 14 fentanyl overdose death of a fellow inmate, according to court documents.

Russell Reatherford pleaded down a lesser-included charge of Manslaughter. In March, Russell Reatherford was charged with Felony Murder for the fentanyl death of inmate Harley Coyer at the jail. He was indicted by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly supplying Coyer with the drugs.

The plea agreement calls for Reatherford to serve five years in prison followed by five years on probation as part of a 20-year split sentence.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.