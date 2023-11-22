Huntsville Police looking to contact man who may have information on Cobb Rd. homicide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is looking to speak with a 24-year-old man about Tuesday night’s homicide on Cobb Rd.

Officials say William Gonzalez, who also goes by Chino, Kevin or David has a least one sleeve tattoo and lion tattoos on his chest and back. He also has the name “Ashley” tattooed on his inner arm.

Officials describe Gonzalez as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. (HPD)

If you know where Gonzalez is or have any information on his whereabouts please contact Investigator Putman at (256)924-8735 or call Huntsville Police Dispatch at (256)722-7100.

