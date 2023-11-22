Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets

Huntsville Police looking to contact man who may have information on Cobb Rd. homicide

The homicide happend Tuesday night
The shooting happened near Drake Avenue and Cobb Road that left one person injured and another person at large.
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is looking to speak with a 24-year-old man about Tuesday night’s homicide on Cobb Rd.

Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville

Officials say William Gonzalez, who also goes by Chino, Kevin or David has a least one sleeve tattoo and lion tattoos on his chest and back. He also has the name “Ashley” tattooed on his inner arm.

Officials describe Gonzalez as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials describe Gonzalez as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes.(HPD)

Officials describe Gonzalez as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Gonzalez is or have any information on his whereabouts please contact Investigator Putman at (256)924-8735 or call Huntsville Police Dispatch at (256)722-7100.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Stephen Perkins
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy

Latest News

Madison County Sheriff's Office logo
Madison Co. deputies arrest multiple men in connection to stealing trailers
Ronald Vernarr Hughes
Homewood police officer charged with sexual abuse following dating app meet-up in Limestone Co.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of maintenance building fire
The Morgan County District Attorney’s Office said capital murder suspect Carson Peters has...
Danville capital murder suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison without parole