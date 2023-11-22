Deals
Thankful for Pets

Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of maintenance building fire

(Structure fire in Midland)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at a maintenance building.

According to HF&R the building is located behind 2004 Max Luther Dr. They are asking that everyone avoid the area.

A WAFF 48 News Crew is on the way to the scene, this story will be updated once there is more information.

