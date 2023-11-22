Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets

Hunter shoots woman walking her dog, authorities say

FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.
FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A woman who was walking her dog in Wisconsin on the second day of the gun-deer season was shot in the abdomen, according to a Department of Natural Resources official.

The 47-year-old woman needed to be flown via MedFlight to an area hospital where she is still being treated, DNR Hunter Education Administrator Lt. Mike Weber said.

According to the agency, she was shot while walking her dog on private property on Monday morning. The 62-year-old hunter told the DNR he thought the dog was an antlerless deer, so he fired.

DNR is still investigating the incident, Weber said. He says the man was disabled and Wisconsin has opportunities that would allow people with disabilities to hunt from their vehicles.

During the news conference, Weber offered a reminder to hunters about wearing blaze orange and fluorescent pink when in the woods.

He added that non-hunters should consider wearing those highly visible colors as well during gun-deer season.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Stephen Perkins
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy

Latest News

FILE - A mystery dog illness is going around and it may be difficult to determine if your dog...
Knowing if your dog has ‘mystery illness’ may be difficult, veterinarian says
The principal and three assistant principals of New Providence Middle School have been removed...
Tennessee middle school administrators allegedly show up drunk to school basketball game, school says
The Minnesota Department of Transportation posted a video on social media Tuesday of a hawk...
Curious hawk spotted perched in front of traffic camera
Travelers wait in a security line at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in...
If you haven’t started your Thanksgiving trip, you’re not alone. The busiest days are still to come