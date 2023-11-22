Homewood Police Officer charged with sexual abuse following dating app meet-up in Limestone Co.

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Homewood Police Officer was charged with sexual abuse after meeting up with someone from a dating app in Limestone County.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator initially took the report for Sexual Abuse 1st Degree on August 28, 2023.

Deputies said the victim reported meeting Ronald Vernarr Hughes, a Homewood Police Officer, on the dating app Hinge, where discussed meeting for a date.

Hughes traveled to the victim’s home in Limestone County from his home in Blount County.

After conducting further investigation, investigators presented the case to a Limestone County Grand Jury. From there the Grand Jury found probable cause to indict Hughes for Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.

A warrant was issued, and Hughes turned himself in at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office on November 17. Hughes has since been released on a $10,000 bond.

Limestone County Sheriff’s deputies urge people to use caution when using online dating apps.

Here are a few tips LCSO emphasized to help keep you safe:

Use different photos for your dating app than you do for social media. Suspicious individuals may reverse search your picture to find you on social media.

If a person you’ve matched doesn’t have a bio or only has a single photo, it may be a fake account; use caution.

Be sure to share only limited personal information on dating apps or social media.

Don’t be afraid to block and report suspicious users.

Never respond to requests for financial assistance under any circumstance on social media or dating apps.

Video chat before meeting in person.

Never rely on your date for transportation; meet them in public.

Make sure a reliable friend knows where you’re going and who you are meeting.

If needed, enlist the help of wait staff or other staff at the public place you meet or call law enforcement if you feel uncomfortable.

Trust your gut; don’t hesitate to cut the date short and walk away if something feels off.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.