DeKalb Co. man serving prison sentence hospitalized after being assaulted by another inmate

CLIO, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at Easterling Correctional Facility was allegedly involved in an inmate-on-inmate assault on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Officials said 40-year-old inmate Joshua Kean was injured in the incident. ADOC said Kean was transported to the health care unit and medical staff determined he needed a higher level of care. He was then transported to an area hospital for further treatment.

Kean is serving a 20-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of DeKalb County.

The incident is being investigated by the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division.

