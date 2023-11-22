Deals
DeKalb Co. man serving prison sentence hospitalized after being assaulted by another inmate

Alabama Department of Corrections
Alabama Department of Corrections(ADOC)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLIO, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at Easterling Correctional Facility was allegedly involved in an inmate-on-inmate assault on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Officials said 40-year-old inmate Joshua Kean was injured in the incident. ADOC said Kean was transported to the health care unit and medical staff determined he needed a higher level of care. He was then transported to an area hospital for further treatment.

Kean is serving a 20-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of DeKalb County.

The incident is being investigated by the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division.

