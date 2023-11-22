Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets

Danville Capital Murder suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison without parole

Danville Triple murder suspect appeared in court Monday for his preliminary hearing
Danville Triple murder suspect appeared in court Monday for his preliminary hearing(WAFF 48 News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County District Attorney’s Office said a Capital Murder suspect has pleaded guilty ahead of next week’s trial on Wednesday.

Carson Ray Peters pleaded guilty to all charges against him and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Peters was arrested three years ago for the murder of his wife and two others.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said he consulted the family of the victims about letting Peters plead guilty in exchange for taking the death penalty off the table. Anderson said there were other considerations in this case including the Danville community and Mr. Peters’ age.

Anderson acknowledged as a member of the Danville community himself, he emphasized talking to people who personally knew Peters and how it was out of character.

The other consideration, as Anderson said, was due to Peters’ age. Through the lengthy appeals process in the state of Alabama, Peters,62, would very likely die in prison before any death penalty would be implemented.

The sentence of life without parole as Anderson said, was deemed a practical resolution to provide closure to the family. Peters’ trial was originally set to take place on November 29 prior to the plea deal.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Stephen Perkins
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy

Latest News

Joshua Kean
DeKalb Co. man serving prison sentence hospitalized after being assaulted by another inmate
Carson Ray Peters is charged with capital murder.
Morgan Co. D.A.’s office holds press conference on 2020 Capital Murder suspect Carson Peters
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Russell Lyn Reatherford
Lauderdale Co. inmate pleads guilty to lesser charge in inmate overdose death