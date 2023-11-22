Danville Capital Murder suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison without parole

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County District Attorney’s Office said a Capital Murder suspect has pleaded guilty ahead of next week’s trial on Wednesday.

Carson Ray Peters pleaded guilty to all charges against him and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Peters was arrested three years ago for the murder of his wife and two others.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said he consulted the family of the victims about letting Peters plead guilty in exchange for taking the death penalty off the table. Anderson said there were other considerations in this case including the Danville community and Mr. Peters’ age.

Anderson acknowledged as a member of the Danville community himself, he emphasized talking to people who personally knew Peters and how it was out of character.

The other consideration, as Anderson said, was due to Peters’ age. Through the lengthy appeals process in the state of Alabama, Peters,62, would very likely die in prison before any death penalty would be implemented.

The sentence of life without parole as Anderson said, was deemed a practical resolution to provide closure to the family. Peters’ trial was originally set to take place on November 29 prior to the plea deal.

