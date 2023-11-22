Cloudy & cool today, some sun Thanksgiving Day and remaining cool.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, mainly cloudy and cool. Temps top out around 50 degrees. Tonight, becoming mostly clear and cold. Low to mid 30s. Thanksgiving Day, a frosty start with morning sunshine. Increasing clouds during the afternoon. High temps in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers Thursday night. Low temps around 40 degrees. Friday, mostly cloudy. Upper 50s.

Weekend, Saturday will be sunny with temps near 60 degrees. Sunday, a slight chance of a few showers and cloudy. Another afternoon with temperatures near 60 degrees.

Next week, it will be mainly dry and very cool. High temps in the 40s and 50s, overnight low temps in the 30s. A slight chance of a shower Monday and again Thursday, otherwise dry.

