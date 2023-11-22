Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets

Cloudy & cool today, some sun Thanksgiving Day and remaining cool.

First Alert Weather
This afternoon, mainly cloudy and cool. Temps top out around 50 degrees. Tonight, becoming...
This afternoon, mainly cloudy and cool. Temps top out around 50 degrees. Tonight, becoming mostly clear and cold. Low to mid 30s. Thanksgiving Day, a frosty start with morning sunshine. Increasing clouds during the afternoon. High temps in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers Thursday night. Low temps around 40 degrees. Friday, mostly cloudy. Upper 50s. Weekend, Saturday will be sunny with temps near 60 degrees. Sunday, a slight chance of a few showers and cloudy. Another afternoon with temperatures near 60 degrees. Next week, it will be mainly dry and very cool. High temps in the 40s and 50s, overnight low temps in the 30s. A slight chance of a shower Monday and again Thursday, otherwise dry.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, mainly cloudy and cool. Temps top out around 50 degrees. Tonight, becoming mostly clear and cold. Low to mid 30s. Thanksgiving Day, a frosty start with morning sunshine. Increasing clouds during the afternoon. High temps in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers Thursday night. Low temps around 40 degrees. Friday, mostly cloudy. Upper 50s.

Weekend, Saturday will be sunny with temps near 60 degrees. Sunday, a slight chance of a few showers and cloudy. Another afternoon with temperatures near 60 degrees.

Next week, it will be mainly dry and very cool. High temps in the 40s and 50s, overnight low temps in the 30s. A slight chance of a shower Monday and again Thursday, otherwise dry.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Stephen Perkins
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy

Latest News

WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Slow clearing, breezy and chilly Wednesday
WAFF Future Radar
Slow clearing, breezy and chilly Wednesday
48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Tuesday night's forecast.
48 First Alert: Tuesday 10 p.m. weather forecast
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Rain showers ending by mid-morning, damp & breezy afternoon