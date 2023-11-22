Bulldogs fall to Auburn 84-54

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Auburn scored the first dozen points on its way to a 34-point halftime lead in a resounding 84-54 victory over Alabama A&M Tuesday at Neville Arena, the Tigers’ fourth consecutive win.

The 12-0 start was a preview of coming attractions, including a 7-0 spurt that gave the Tigers a 15-point lead and a 19-0 run late in the first half that overwhelmed the visiting Bulldogs.

“We haven’t put two halves together yet,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Great first half tonight, but we haven’t put two together. That’s for me to figure out. I’m disappointed. That first-half team can win some games. That second-half team couldn’t win an SEC game.”

Chaney Johnson led Auburn with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting in 17 productive minutes.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Johnson said. “I try not to let missed shots mess with me. I just go out and play and the shots are going to fall eventually.”

“I thought Chaney was terrific all game long,” Pearl said. “He was physicial, he was athletic and played well defensively. I’m so happy for him. He did really well tonight. He’s in the gym all the time, too.”

Aden Hollway added 13 points while Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome each reached double figures with 10 points.

Dylan Cardwell grabbed a game-high nine rebounds and Chad Baker-Mazara led the Tigers with six assists.

“It sets the tone for the rest of the game,” Caldwell said of the fast start. “A team that has 10 guys who can score is very hard to scout for.”

Both halves began with 3-pointers from Holloway, who started alongside backcourt mate Tre Donaldson in a lineup that featured Cardwell, Williams and Chris Moore.

“The starting five came out and played like they were playing against Kentucky or Duke,” Johnson said. “That really helps us.”

The Tigers led 49-15 after a first half that saw Auburn distribute 13 assists while committing only one turnover.

“We really shared it in the first half, but I didn’t think we shared it in the second half,” Pearl said. “It’s about valuing possessions and executing.”

Auburn cooled off a bit in the second half after extending its lead in the opening minutes.

Baker-Mazara grabbed a defensive rebound, drove the length of the floor and served an alley-oop that Broome slammed for a 60-18 advantage.

The Tigers led by 43 before the Bulldogs shaved 15 points off their deficit while Auburn went nearly seven minutes without a field goal midway through the half. Alabama A&M outscored Auburn 39-35 in the second half, aided by 12 Tiger turnovers.

“We’re looking forward to putting a good game together all the way through,” Cardwell said. “We have to be more disciplined and locked in in the second half.”

After Thanksgiving break, Auburn (4-1) hosts Virginia Tech next Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

