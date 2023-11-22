Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets

48 First Alert For Patchy Freezing Fog Thursday Morning

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Skies have stayed mainly cloudy to overcast for much of the day today with much cooler temperatures ranging in the upper 40s and low 50s. With brisk winds out of the northwest gusting at 15 mph at times, it has felt even colder, so make sure you keep the coat handy through the evening hours. Expect clouds to move out overnight and this will make for a cold start to your Thanksgiving holiday! Overnight lows will be falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. A 48 First Alert is in effect overnight through tomorrow morning for the threat of freezing fog. This could cause patchy black ice on the roadways, so please use caution if traveling early on Thursday.

The rest of your Thanksgiving Day will feature plenty of sun with temperatures gradually warming into the middle to upper 50s. More clouds will begin to move in by the evening and overnight hours with overnight lows dipping into the mid and upper 30s through Friday morning. Some isolated sprinkles or drizzle will be possible early on your Black Friday, so keep the rain gear handy if you have any shopping plans.

Some peeks of sunshine will be possible late Friday afternoon with high temperatures warming into the upper 50s and low 60s. The weekend forecast looks cool with temperatures staying below average in the middle to upper 50s. Isolated rain chances will return to the forecast Sunday and early next week, and the long-term trend is looking colder with highs only in the 40s and 50s for next week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Stephen Perkins
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy

Latest News

This afternoon, mainly cloudy and cool. Temps top out around 50 degrees. Tonight, becoming...
Cloudy & cool today, some sun Thanksgiving Day and remaining cool.
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Slow clearing, breezy and chilly Wednesday
WAFF Future Radar
Slow clearing, breezy and chilly Wednesday
48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Tuesday night's forecast.
48 First Alert: Tuesday 10 p.m. weather forecast