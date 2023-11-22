48 First Alert For Patchy Freezing Fog Thursday Morning

Skies have stayed mainly cloudy to overcast for much of the day today with much cooler temperatures ranging in the upper 40s and low 50s. With brisk winds out of the northwest gusting at 15 mph at times, it has felt even colder, so make sure you keep the coat handy through the evening hours. Expect clouds to move out overnight and this will make for a cold start to your Thanksgiving holiday! Overnight lows will be falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. A 48 First Alert is in effect overnight through tomorrow morning for the threat of freezing fog. This could cause patchy black ice on the roadways, so please use caution if traveling early on Thursday.

The rest of your Thanksgiving Day will feature plenty of sun with temperatures gradually warming into the middle to upper 50s. More clouds will begin to move in by the evening and overnight hours with overnight lows dipping into the mid and upper 30s through Friday morning. Some isolated sprinkles or drizzle will be possible early on your Black Friday, so keep the rain gear handy if you have any shopping plans.

Some peeks of sunshine will be possible late Friday afternoon with high temperatures warming into the upper 50s and low 60s. The weekend forecast looks cool with temperatures staying below average in the middle to upper 50s. Isolated rain chances will return to the forecast Sunday and early next week, and the long-term trend is looking colder with highs only in the 40s and 50s for next week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.