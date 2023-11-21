Woman dies after single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 73 in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash on Monday night claimed the life of a woman on Highway 73 in Jackson County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at approximately 10 p.m. when a 2012 Toyota Corolla driven by 21-year-old Alexis White struck an embankment and overturned.

Troopers say White was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a scene belt at the time of the crash.

The crash happened near Jackson County 724, approximately five miles north of Higdon, in Jackson County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.

