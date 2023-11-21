Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets

Texas woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Lawrence Co.

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An early Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Texas woman in Lawrence County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on Highway 20 near mile marker 55 after a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan and a 2012 Kenworth tractor-trailer were struck. Following the crash, the Tiguan left the roadway and overturned.

Troopers said the passenger of the Tiguan, Bailey Kirton, 20 of Grand Prairie, Texas was critically injured and transported to Parkway Medical Center in Decatur, where she died from her injuries. The driver of the Tiguan Christopher Kirton, 53, of Grand Prairie, Texas was also transported to the hospital.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Stephen Perkins
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy
WAFF First Alert
First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain & strong winds tonight

Latest News

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Check out the amazing deals, swag bags, and more at Lauren Kenzie
Lauren Kenzie deals for Black Friday
Make decorating the home for Christmas easy this year with help from Life Simplified
Christmas decor with Life Simplified
Lady and Christina share new arrivals, fun holiday bundles, and upcoming pop-up shop
Snail on the Wall Holiday Happenings