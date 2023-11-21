Texas woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Lawrence Co.

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An early Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Texas woman in Lawrence County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on Highway 20 near mile marker 55 after a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan and a 2012 Kenworth tractor-trailer were struck. Following the crash, the Tiguan left the roadway and overturned.

Troopers said the passenger of the Tiguan, Bailey Kirton, 20 of Grand Prairie, Texas was critically injured and transported to Parkway Medical Center in Decatur, where she died from her injuries. The driver of the Tiguan Christopher Kirton, 53, of Grand Prairie, Texas was also transported to the hospital.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

