Shoals child advocacy group receives grant to continue upkeep of program

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -A child advocacy group in the Shoals just got an over $400,000 grant from Governor Kay Ivey.

Cramer Children’s Center covers Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin and Lawrence counties. They offer a variety of different services such as therapy, court training for children, medical check ups, and more.

“We’ve had major cuts in the past few years,” Kim Bevis said. “It just helps us tremendously be able to retain staff, to be able to see children, provide therapy for children, provide medicals if they need medicals, and just do our everyday work which is forensic interviewing.”

Executive Director Kim Bevis said they serve around 400 to 500 children a year in their care.

“Oh it’s amazing,” Bevis said. “We see about four to five hundred children a year that come through here. So without that grant then we wouldn’t be able to provide these services. So we’re very grateful that we get that particular grant.”

She said the grant money will go mostly go toward staff salary, but also the upkeep of their program.

