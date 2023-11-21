Deals
Rain showers ending by mid-morning, damp & breezy afternoon

By Eric Burke
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning.  It is great to see some beneficial rainfall on the radar this morning!

Unfortunately, this widespread light to moderate rainfall will have an impact on your morning drive to work with some ponding and puddles expected on the roads.  Rain showers will slowly end from west to east by mid to late morning leaving us with cloudy skies for the rest of the day.  High temperatures today will range from the low to middle 60s with a steady northwest wind gusting up to 30 miles per hour. 

The breezy wind will start to subside by this evening with clouds staying in place overnight, lows will be cool in the low to middle 40s.  Cloudy skies and fairly damp conditions will linger into Wednesday with even some patchy drizzle expected early in the day.  Highs on Wednesday will only warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s.  Skies will clear out quickly by Wednesday night allowing our temperatures to fall into the middle 30s by daybreak Thursday! 

Thanksgiving Day will start off chilly but we will gradually warm into the middle 50s by the afternoon under partly cloudy skies.  Some spotty light rain showers will be expected through the day Friday with highs in the middle to upper 50s again.  The weekend forecast looks dry for now with temps staying below average in the middle to upper 50s.

