Nearly 90% of workers prefer a 4-day work week, survey finds

2 in 5 full-time employees would switch jobs for a shorter workweek
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(InvestigateTV) — Around nine in ten workers support a four-day workweek, remote or hybrid work, according to a new Bankrate study.

Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate, says this trend could continue.

“In terms of worker preferences, the secret’s out you know, the genie is out of the would-be bottle,” Hamrick said. “And to the degree that workers know that these are options for many kinds of jobs, they are going to continue to seek this kind of workplace flexibility in some fashion.”

The survey showed the popularity of the changing workplace preferences are most notable by generation.

About 87% of Gen Xers support a four-day workweek compared to 91% of Millennials and a whopping 93% of Gen Z.

“Our Bankrate survey found many people are willing to change jobs or industries, to come into the office more if needed,” Hamrick explained. “They’re even willing to take a pay cut and fewer vacation days in some instances. So, I think ultimately, we all need to try to make this work to the degree that it can work.”

Hamrick cautioned that some industries are not easily adaptable to alternate work schedules and recommended job seekers to be realistic about their industry choices.

He suggested thinking about salary requirements when taking remote work into consideration and to compare benefits for jobs that are in office versus out of the office.

Lastly, think long-term before making a big change for a remote role, considering future salary and career goals.

