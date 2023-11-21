Multi-vehicle wreck causes road closure on Governors Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A multi-vehicle wreck has caused a road closure on all lanes of Governors Drive from Parkhill Road to Monte Sano Boulevard, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Don Webster with HEMSI said crews began responding to the scene at 8:11 a.m. He said they are treating six people and some of them have serious injuries.

Police say to seek alternate routes.

WAFF crews are heading to the scene and will update with more information when it becomes available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.