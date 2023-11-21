Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Multi-vehicle wreck causes road closure on Governors Dr.

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A multi-vehicle wreck has caused a road closure on all lanes of Governors Drive from Parkhill Road to Monte Sano Boulevard, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Don Webster with HEMSI said crews began responding to the scene at 8:11 a.m. He said they are treating six people and some of them have serious injuries.

Police say to seek alternate routes.

WAFF crews are heading to the scene and will update with more information when it becomes available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Stephen Perkins
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy
WAFF First Alert
First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain & strong winds tonight

Latest News

Decatur city leaders provide update on death investigation of Steve Perkins
Decatur city leaders provide update on death investigation of Steve Perkins
Trailer fire in Blake community
Crews battle trailer fire in Blake
Decatur city leaders provide update on death investigation of Steve Perkins
Decatur city leaders provide update on death investigation of Steve Perkins
Fire destroys trailer in Blake community
Crews battle trailer fire in Blake