Mother and son reported missing over two weeks ago in Lauderdale Co. found safe

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the mother and son who were reported missing on Nov. 3 have been located and are safe.

At this time, officials have not released where the two were. This story will be updated once there is more information.

ORIGINAL: The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman they believe is in extreme danger.

Investigator Dylan Hogue said he would not call this case a kidnapping just yet as they are still looking into it.

“We just simply don’t know,” Hogue said. “We just don’t know what it could be. It could be her just wanting to follow her son wherever he goes. It could be him aggressively taking her. It doesn’t seem that way from the tips but of course at this moment we can’t call it that. We don’t know.”

Hogue said what he does know is that Kristopher Moore has a long history on the wrong side of the law.

“He’s currently on probation right now,” Hogue explained. “He has a laundry list of charges back in the past from Lauderdale County. Again, he’s a violent guy. Known to be violent. Known to resist arrest. Give problems to law enforcement. A lot of drug activity.”

He said this raises a lot of red flags in the pair’s disappearance.

“So we do believe that Mrs. Moore is in harm’s way at this moment, as long as she’s with her son,” Hogue said.

Officials say that on Nov. 3, Moore drove Mary Ann to the bank in a borrowed car where she withdrew a large amount of money from her account. Later that evening they returned to Mary Ann’s home

Hogue said it is not unusual for Mary Anne Moore to take out cash. However, he said it is unusual for her son to be with her.

“Mrs. Moore is one of those people who is a stay at home mom,” Hogue said. “She just kind of stays at home who doesn’t really do very much. She doesn’t have a car. She doesn’t go out. All she does is withdraw cash. The family friend will go over and helps her withdraw the cash.”

The family friend is the one who reported the Moore’s missing after not seeing Ms. Moore for a few days. The pair was last seen around County Road 462 in Lexington.

Moore who has been reported as being violent and mentally unstable was living in a camper behind his mother, Mary Ann Moore’s, home.

Kristopher Moore has been reported as being violent and mentally unstable. (LCSO)

The next morning, it was discovered that the pair were missing and had not been seen by friends or family since then. At this time the type of vehicle the two were in is unknown. The two are believed to be walking around the area.

Officials believe that Mary Ann is in extreme danger due to Moore’s “recent erratic behavior.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mary Ann or her son, please call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256)760-5769 or call 911.

