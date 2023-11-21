Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets

Man wanted in connection to Sacramento homicide arrested in Huntsville

Marlon Demitirs Wall, 37
Marlon Demitirs Wall, 37(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Sacramento man was arrested in Huntsville on a fugitive from justice charge on Monday afternoon.

After WAFF 48 News researched the name of the man arrested, Marlon Demitirs Wall, it was discovered that he is wanted for a homicide in Sacramento, CA.

Officials with the Sacramento Police Department say that officers responded to a home on Oct. 19 in regards to a stabbing. One male victim was located at the scene suffering from a life threatening stab wound. Despite life-saving measures. the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Now just over a month after the homicide, the suspect has been booked into the Madison County Jail where he is being held without bond.

At this time it is unknown on when Wall will be extradited back to Sacramento.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Stephen Perkins
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy

Latest News

Mary Ann Moore is believed to be in extreme danger.
Mother and son reported missing over two weeks ago in Lauderdale Co. found safe
Huntsville couple pleads guilty to PPP fraud charges
Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Fatal crash generic
Texas woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Lawrence Co.
Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga