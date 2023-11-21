Man wanted in connection to Sacramento homicide arrested in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Sacramento man was arrested in Huntsville on a fugitive from justice charge on Monday afternoon.

After WAFF 48 News researched the name of the man arrested, Marlon Demitirs Wall, it was discovered that he is wanted for a homicide in Sacramento, CA.

Officials with the Sacramento Police Department say that officers responded to a home on Oct. 19 in regards to a stabbing. One male victim was located at the scene suffering from a life threatening stab wound. Despite life-saving measures. the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Now just over a month after the homicide, the suspect has been booked into the Madison County Jail where he is being held without bond.

At this time it is unknown on when Wall will be extradited back to Sacramento.

