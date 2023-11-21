Deals
Killen police officer pleaded not guilty to the two counts he is charged with

Jarrod Webster
Jarrod Webster(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Killen Police Department officer who was arrested after deputies say he sexually assaulted a woman during a traffic stop appeared in court on Monday.

Former officer Jarrod Webster entered a not guilty plea to rape and sodomy charges. Webster was in court for what was supposed to be an Aniah’s Law hearing but his attorney asked for the hearing to be delayed until December.

Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop

Webster was arrested on Friday by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Officials said investigators started looking into Webster after taking a phone call from a care center earlier this month. The clinic reported to them that a woman came to the center after being sexually assaulted by a Killen Police Officer during a traffic stop.

Not even a week after that call, Webster was indicted for rape and sodomy. Investigators teamed up with the Federal Bureau of Investigation due to the allegation of Webster being on duty at the time.

Killen Police Chief Bryan Hammond said Webster is on administrative leave. He said he and other town leaders will decide whether Webster remains an employee after an internal investigation.

Webster will be held without bond until his next hearing on December 15.

