Jawan Dallas’ family set to view body cam video; City works to add committee of citizens to increase transparency with MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -After almost five months Jawan Dallas’ family will finally be able to see the body camera video from July’s encounter where Dallas died after being tased twice by a Mobile Police officer.

Last week the district attorney’s office said an autopsy showed Dallas died from underlying medical issues that were exacerbated by drug use and the struggle two officers. A grand jury cleared those officers of any wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, 16-year-old Randall Adjessomn was shot and killed during a swat raid, after Mobile Police say the teen pointed a gun at officers.

That was the fourth deadly encounter involving Mobile Police this year. The city has taken steps such as banning pre-dawn search warrants and asking former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama Kenyan Brown to review MPD’s policy and procedures. Public Safety Director Rob Lasky says they’re in talks with brown right now to start the process.

“We have been in contact with Kenyan. He started providing me with the documentation he’s going to need prior to coming down and that is in the process of being put together,” said Rob Lasky, Public Safety Director.

In the meantime, the city is putting together a committee with members of the community to allow them to increase transparency between MPD and the people they serve.

“These members will have access to myself and to the administration, but it won’t be an advisory committee however I will take into consideration everything they say as we try to become a better city,” said Lasky.

So far Lasky says he has around five people including pastor Marvin Lue who says he’s looking for change in policy and practices.

“And if need be, change of personnel,” said Lue. “There’s something embedded in some of those that are called to protect and serve that are leaning them in tactics and ways that are being detrimental instead of being beneficial.”

Lasky says he hopes to have up to 15 people from different backgrounds to give their input about what could help make things better. Pastor Lue says they hope to start the meetings soon.

“Conversation needs to happen immediately. Practice implementation must happen immediately,” said Lue.

Anyone interested in being on the committee is urged to contact their city council representative who can recommend people to the public safety director. Meanwhile we’re hoping to hear from the Dallas family tomorrow after they see the body cam video.

