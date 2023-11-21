Huntsville couple pleads guilty to PPP fraud charges

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County couple pleaded guilty to defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program on Monday.

According to their plea agreement, between Feb. 2021 and June 2021 John Scoggins, 43 and Jennifer Scoggins, 37 received nearly $1.2 million in fraudulent PPP loans on behalf of four purportedly operational businesses. They had previously pleaded not-guilty to the charges in April 2023.

The couple had submitted loan applications containing “material misrepresentations and supported by falsified and fraudulent documentations.” They used the money on things such as a family vacation and purchasing a new home.

The maximum penalty for wire fraud is 20 years in prison.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.