How to be single during the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Being single during the holidays can be tough. With family and friends asking about your relationship status and the lonely feeling that can accompany that season, it can all weigh us down.

Dr. Christie Kederian, a relationship expert and matchmaker, has 4 tips for making this a little easier.

1. Stay social & enjoy the season

Dr. Christie says you may be surprised when you meet someone! Don’t approach the holiday season only going to activities and events where you think you may find someone. Do things you genuinely would enjoy, and that will attract people who align around the same criteria.

2. Don’t stop swiping!

The holidays are a great time to find love and even if you feel burnt out and like you should “wait until next year,” there will be people on the dating apps looking for love. You may meet someone new during this time that you wouldn’t if you wait until the new year.

3. Plan solo dates/dates with friends

There’s no need to be lonely during the holidays! Create a fun schedule of things to do with friends during this time so the loneliness of the season doesn’t make you feel like you’re “missing out” or isolating.

4. Have a set response for if/when friends and family ask about your love life and you don’t want to share

Dr. Christie says it’s as easy as saying “Thanks for asking, I’m keeping the details to myself for now I’ll let you know if there are any big updates!” or “Feel free to set me up if you know anyone.”

