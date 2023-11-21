A holiday bookstore is coming to Constitutional Hall Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - On November 24, Snail on the Wall will return to Constitutional Hall Park when their holiday bookstore opens!

The store will be open Black Friday, November 24, and will be there through Saturday, December 23, with limited hours:

Thursdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Fridays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturdays 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sundays 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

They will also have two special shopping nights where they’ll be open until 8 p.m.:

Friday, December 8

Saturday, December 9

