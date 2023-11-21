Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

A holiday bookstore is coming to Constitutional Hall Park

Snail on the Wall opening a holiday pop-up shop
Lady and Christina share new arrivals, fun holiday bundles, and upcoming pop-up shop
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - On November 24, Snail on the Wall will return to Constitutional Hall Park when their holiday bookstore opens!

The store will be open Black Friday, November 24, and will be there through Saturday, December 23, with limited hours:

Thursdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Fridays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturdays 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sundays 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

They will also have two special shopping nights where they’ll be open until 8 p.m.:

Friday, December 8

Saturday, December 9

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Stephen Perkins
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy
WAFF First Alert
First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain & strong winds tonight