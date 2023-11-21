Financial expert explains how to save money on premium costs with health insurance exchange

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Health insurance can be one of the largest expenses for an individual or family, but there are ways to save on premium costs.

Financial expert, Jay McGowan from The Welch Group explains how you can take advantage of savings options when it comes to health insurance.

There are a few ways most Americans get health insurance. “The vast majority of people get it through their employer,” McGowan said. For lower income families, they can get Medicaid. For those 65 and older, they can use Medicare. Finally, there’s the open market where you buy health insurance. “So, Blue Cross, United, wherever you live. For people in that situation, you can actually go through Healthcare.gov which a lot of people know it as Obamacare,” McGowan said.

After answering several questions, you can go through the exchange and fill out some applications and potentially qualify for a large subsidy that offsets the cost of your insurance premiums. The wealth management expert says the savings could be huge, depending on your situation.

The subsidy amount is based on one’s Modified Adjusted Gross Income or MAGI, it varies based on household income and size, as well as your taxable income. “It has no bearing on how much money you actually have or the wealth you’ve accumulated. It’s all based on your income, your household size and really where you live,” McGowan said.

The Certified Financial Planner gave a real example the money he was able to save a 60-year-old couple after the husband was forced to retire, and they lost health insurance through his employer.

“They were going through the open market to get health insurance. It was going to cost them $2,800 a month,” McGowan said. “By going through the health exchange, we were able to keep their taxable income to about $65,000 a year. They needed about $100,000 a year to live on. By doing that, instead of paying $2,800 a month for health insurance, they were going to pay about $800 a month. That’s a huge savings. They saved $2,000 a month, $24,000 a year, just by going through the health care exchange.”

