Check out these Black Friday deals at Lauren Kenzie

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This Friday, Lauren Kenzie is having their BIGGEST sale of the year and you will not want to miss it.

Get exclusive merchandise by showing up early (Lauren Kenzie)

Doors open at 8 a.m. at their Stovehouse location at 3414 Governors Dr SW Suite 415, Huntsville, AL 35805.

Here’s what you need to know:

- First 50 customers in line to make a purchase will receive a $300 Lauren Kenzie swag bag

- First 5 customers get a $25 Lauren Kenzie gift card

- First 10 people to purchase permanent jewelry will receive 30% off and a free charm

- Entire store up to 50% off

- At 7:30 a.m., line giveaways start

You won't find better quality jewelry than the jewelry at Lauren Kenzie (Lauren Kenzie)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.