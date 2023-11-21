Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Check out these Black Friday deals at Lauren Kenzie

Check out the amazing deals, swag bags, and more at Lauren Kenzie
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This Friday, Lauren Kenzie is having their BIGGEST sale of the year and you will not want to miss it.

Get exclusive merchandise by showing up early
Get exclusive merchandise by showing up early(Lauren Kenzie)

Doors open at 8 a.m. at their Stovehouse location at 3414 Governors Dr SW Suite 415, Huntsville, AL 35805.

Here’s what you need to know:

- First 50 customers in line to make a purchase will receive a $300 Lauren Kenzie swag bag

- First 5 customers get a $25 Lauren Kenzie gift card

- First 10 people to purchase permanent jewelry will receive 30% off and a free charm

- Entire store up to 50% off

- At 7:30 a.m., line giveaways start

You won't find better quality jewelry than the jewelry at Lauren Kenzie
You won't find better quality jewelry than the jewelry at Lauren Kenzie(Lauren Kenzie)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Stephen Perkins
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy
WAFF First Alert
First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain & strong winds tonight