Boaz woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Blount Co.

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz woman died Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in Blount County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash involved a single vehicle and a pedestrian at 5:12 p.m. on Highway 75 near mile marker 45. Troopers said Amber Huffman, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after she was struck by a 2008 Honda Civic driven by Christian Doggett, 24, of Guntersville.

Troopers said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

