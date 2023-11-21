Deals
Boaz woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Blount Co.

By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz woman died Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in Blount County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash involved a single vehicle and a pedestrian at 5:12 p.m. on Highway 75 near mile marker 45. Troopers said Amber Huffman, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after she was struck by a 2008 Honda Civic driven by Christian Doggett, 24, of Guntersville.

Troopers said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

