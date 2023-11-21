6 places to shop locally this Black Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Black Friday is just a few days away and to get you ready for it, we are breaking down 6 local shops and boutiques that have the best deals.

Mojana Soaps at Clinton row

For Black Friday, everything will be 20% off AND customers will get a free gift with ANY purchase.

Southern Throne Boutique at Clinton row

Southern Throne has a ton of amazing deals for Black Friday! With the purchase of any item online, you’ll get a free weekend bag and matching makeup bag. Cozy socks are buy-one-get-one, hats and scarves are $10, customers will receive 50% off on black items, and so much more.

Shop The 99 Boutique at Parkway Place Mall

The first 99 purchases with a total over $99 will receive a free crewneck or chenille makeup bag. All crewnecks will be buy 2 get 1 and all items in-store will be 20% off.

Richbroke Boutique at Parkway Place Mall

The boutique’s doors will open at 7:30 a.m. The first 20 in line will receive $10-$50 gift cards. All shoes will be 30% off, select sweaters will be $24.99 and under, and puffer vest will be marked down to $19.99!

Kendry Collection Boutique at Parkway Place Mall

With a pop-up from Lauren Kenzie, Kendry Collection Boutique will be offering swag bags, gift card giveaways, drinks and treats, doorbusters, and more!

Belle Maison Collection at Stovehouse

Belle Maison’s doors will open at 8 a.m. on Friday. The first 25 purchases will receive a gift bag valued at over $200. The entire store will be 40% off and every purchase will earn a spin on the prize wheel for a chance at additional discounts.

