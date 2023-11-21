48 First Alert Weather Day: High winds, heavy rain overnight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a 48 First Alert Weather Day. Prepare for high winds tonight that could lead to isolated property damage and power outages. It’s going to feel like a tropical storm coming through tonight. Worst of the wind and rain will happen between 11pm and 5am.

Wind gusts over 40 mph will be common but some isolated wind gusts will be over 50 mph. Isolated damaging wind gusts and isolated power outages are expected. Tornado threat is very low but we will be watching for the low end spin up EF0 type.

Rain will be on the way out Tuesday afternoon but it will stay breezy with northwest winds gusting to 30 mph. Temperatures will rebound into the middle 60s Tuesday but another front will move in Tuesday night and drop temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s for afternoon highs on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving will be chilly with morning lows near freezing and afternoon highs in the 50s. Travel weather looks good Tuesday afternoon into Thursday.

SUMBIT YOUR PHOTOS/VIDEOS HERE:

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.